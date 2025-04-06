Iran will not initiate war, but will respond decisively to any aggression: Top general

Tehran, IRNA – The chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces says the Islamic Republic does not seek war but firmly stands against bullying and intimidation.

U.S. President Donald Trump is “a narcissist and bully” whom the world has seen recently clashing with “his friends and allies in addition to enemies,” Major General Mohammad Baqeri said while addressing commanders, officials, and personnel of the General Staff at the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters on Sunday morning.

Regarding Trump’s March 12 letter to Iran, the top general pointed out that the U.S. president received a fitting response from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He said that Iran’s response was based on the principle that Iran is not the instigator of a war but will respond decisively to any aggression.

General Baqeri reiterated that Iran seeks peace and stability in the region, is not seeking nuclear weapons, and will not engage in direct negotiations with the United States.

However, the Leader’s response made it clear that the U.S. has been the most unreliable and untrustworthy party in past negotiations and that there is no trust left in America, he pointed out.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic’s sole strategy is to defend its interests, pursue progress, and advance toward its envisioned horizons.

General Baqeri also pointed to the enemy’s vulnerability, saying that with the True Promise operations, Iran thoroughly “tested the capabilities and weaknesses of the Zionist regime.”

“We have carefully formulated plans for the Armed Forces based on past experiences, an analysis of our strengths and weaknesses, and the Leader’s directives,” he added.

Elsewhere in his speech, Baqeri condemned the silence and double standard of international human rights organizations over the Israeli crimes and barbarity in the Gaza Strip.

“The killing of innocent people and the destruction of their homes in Gaza and Lebanon by the Zionist regime continue with the firm support of the U.S. and European countries,” he said.

