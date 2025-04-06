Netanyahu should be behind bars, says Iran’s Embassy in Hungary

The Iranian Embassy in Hungary has issued a strongly worded statement condemning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent visit to Hungary, despite the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing an arrest warrant against him in November 2024.

The warrant accuses Netanyahu and his former minister in charge of military affairs, Yoav Gallant, of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and using starvation as a weapon against Palestinians in Gaza.

The embassy described Netanyahu as “the world’s most infamous war criminal and child killer,” who runs “an apartheid colonial entity” that seeks the “colonial erasure” of Palestine.

The statement also rebuked Netanyahu for labeling Iran a threat to peace, calling it a “travesty” and asserting that he and his associates pose a grave danger to global peace, humanity, and shared human values

“Netanyahu, the world’s most infamous war criminal & child killer who is wanted by ICC for committing the most atrocious crimes of international concern and who is leading an apartheid colonial entity that seeks 'colonial erasure' of the native residents of Palestine has named Iran a threat to peace What a travesty!!” the embassy posted on X.

