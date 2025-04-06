Europe placing itself on wrong side of history by appeasing Israel, says Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says Europe is compromising its moral credibility and placing itself on the wrong side of history by appeasing Israel, while the regime is facing global outrage over its genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The spokesperson made the remarks in a post on X social media platform Sunday three days after Hungary said it was withdrawing from the International Criminal Court (ICC) as the European country hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing an ICC arrest warrant over the genocide in Gaza.

“The International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Israeli regime's officials reflects the widespread global outrage over genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, as well as an overwhelming demand to uphold international law and end impunity for atrocity crimes against Palestinians,” Baqaei said in his post.

“Yet, by appeasing Israeli regime, Europe is compromising its moral credibility and placing itself on the wrong side of a defining historical moment. It indeed dishonours the 'rule of law', betrays justice and re-enforces the impunity with all its lethal consequences for the innocent victims and the whole humanity. This is truly 'normalization of lawlessness' and 'banalization of atrocity',” the spokesperson further said.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his then minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant in November last year. Judges of the court, which is based in The Hague, the Netherlands, said that there were reasonable grounds that Netanyahu and Gallant bore "criminal responsibility" for war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war in Gaza.

Israel launched the war on October 7, 2023, killing nearly 50,695 people and injuring 115,338 others so far, according to the latest updates by Gaza’s Health Ministry.

As the war has continued, European governments have faced strong criticism from their own people and from outside of the continent over their persistent arms deliveries to Israel, with critics saying that the weapons are used to kill civilians, including children, in Gaza.

