English audio book of Iran’s Constitution released

The Guardian Council’s Research Institute, in collaboration with Radio Iran, has released an audio version of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran in English.

The institute’s media center announced the release on its official website on Sunday, saying the audiobook was part of its mission to promote Iran’s religious democracy.

The English translation aims to address the lack of a fluent, clear, and reliable rendition of the Constitution.

According to the institute, the translation was developed in coordination with a team of specialized translators and legal experts. The audio version was then jointly produced with Radio Iran and is now available on their website.

Those interested can listen to the audio of the English translation of the Iranian Constitution by clicking on the following link:

https://book.iranseda.ir/detailsalbum/?VALID=TRUE&g=۶۶۵۱۳۵

