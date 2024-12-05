Iranians bid farewell to 300 anonymous martyrs across Iran

These procession ceremonies for these anonymous martyrs were held on Thursday morning in the Iranian capital Tehran and several other cities, coinciding with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA).

A largue funeral procession was held in Tehran for 100 anonymous martyrs of the Holy Defense.

According to the Missing in Action (MIA) search committee of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff, the bodies were discovered in the western and southwestern regions of Iran, areas that were formerly war zones during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.

The remains of anonymous martyrs will be buried in different places, including universities, seminaries, premises of state organizations and a number of public parks.

In his remarks at the procession ceremony in Tehran, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf called for unity among Iranians in the face of the country's enemies.

