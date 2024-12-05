Funeral procession of anonymous martyrs in Tehran

Coinciding with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA), a funeral procession for 100 anonymous martyrs of the Holy Defense was held on Thursday ( December 5, 2024) in Tehran.
