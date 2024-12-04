UN discusses Syria with Iran, US, Russia, Turkey: Spox

Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday local time about Geir O Pedersen’s meeting with with various Syrian parties as well as important international parties.

He held a meeting with representatives of Russia, Turkey and the United States in Geneva this morning in the Special Group on the Ceasefire, the spokesman said, adding that Pedersen also spoke to Ali Asghar Khaji, Senior Advisor to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs as well as Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Al-Sabbagh on phone last night.

The UN spokesman further said that Pedersen will travel to Doha soon and that his message to everyone is essential to reduce tensions, protect civilians and prevent further bloodshed.

He was speaking a day after the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Syria where Pederson briefed about the deteriorating situation in the Arab country, stressing that the guarantor countries of the Astana agreement and the United States must work to calm the situation and establish a genuine political process, in line with Security Council Resolution 2254.

The UNSC convened at the request of Damascus and with the support of Russia, China and Algeria following attacks by terrorist groups in northwest Syria that prompted the army of the Arab country to launch counter-offensive to retake areas captured by terrorists.

