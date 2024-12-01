Over 190 journalists killed in Gaza by Israel: Report

Mamdouh Qunayta, the journalist and the editor of the Al Aqsa network, was killed in the vicinity of al Ma’madani in the city of Gaza, the PIC announced on Saturday.

The PIC strongly condemned attacks against Palestinian journalists and their assassination.

It further stated that the Israeli regime was wholly responsible for this brutal crime, which led to Qunayta's killing in a drone strike.

The PIC has urged the international community to exert pressure on the Israeli regime to end its aggression against journalists, aid workers, and medical personnel.

It also called on international courts to prosecute the regime for its endless crimes.

Since the outset of the war in Gaza, the Zionist regime has killed over 44,000 people, ignoring international law.

1483**9417