Israeli strike kills 3 World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza

According to Al-Mayadeen TV network, the Israeli regime’s army targeted a vehicle on Salah al-Din Street in Khan Younis city on Saturday, killing five people including three working with the World Central Kitchen.

This is the second attack by the regime’s army on the staff of the non-governmental organization in the Gaza Strip.

On April 1, 2024, seven WCK employees lost their lives in an airstrike on their vehicle in central Gaza. The attack sparked global condemnation, prompting the organization to temporarily suspend its activities in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media have reported that 18 Gazans have been martyred in fresh Israeli attacks since Saturday morning.

More than 420 days into the genocidal war on Gaza, regional and international efforts continue to push the regime to stop its aggression against the Palestinian people. The regime’s genocide has taken the lives of at least 44,363 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 105,070 others since October 7, 2023.

Despite all these atrocities, the regime has not achieved its stated goals of annihilating Hamas resistance movement and releasing captives held in Gaza.

