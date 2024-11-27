Most Zionists believe Israeli regime failed to defeat Hezbollah: Poll

According to a Wednesday report by Al Jazeera Arabic, a poll conducted by Israel's Channel 13 showed that 60% of Israelis believe that the Zionist regime has not defeated the Lebanese Hezbollah in the war.

Approximately 44% of the respondents are in favor of putting an end to the war in Lebanon, the poll suggested.

Early on Tuesday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed great achievements in the war, inflicting heavy blows on Hezbollah and continuing efforts to destroy Hamas. These statements were criticized by many Zionist leaders and politicians.

Avigdor Lieberman, the Israeli politician who served in the past as the regime’s foreign minister as well as war minister, was the first to react by writing that Netanyahu spoke of a final and absolute victory but did not mention which side won; he argued that a ceasefire means surrendering to Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Health Ministry has announced that the death toll from the Israeli regime’s aggression on the country has risen to 3,445 since October last year.

