Zionist settlers demoralized over war of attrition in occupied Palestine

Only a few among the criminal Zionist officials may have imagined in May 1948 that Israel would have been involved in the current critical situation after 76 years as the regime nears its collapse.

Operation Al-Aqsa Storm last year was the beginning of proving that the Zionist project is doomed to failure.

Since Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes that his political life will not survive unless the war continues, he is reluctant to be responsible for elaborating to the settlers on the critical situation in occupied Palestine.

Once, Stephen Walt – a political theorist – wrote on Foreign Policy that Israelis had the opportunity to topple Netanyahu to let Israel return to its normal situation.

Over 500,000 Israelis have already left the occupied territories, and statistics show that 80% of them are not willing to return.

The American newspaper The Washington Post has reported that the Israeli economy is in “serious danger.”

On October 8, Sheikh Naim Qassem, the deputy secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, stated that the more the war continues, the more tightened the Israeli regime will be kept.

The massive attacks carried out by the Israeli regime’s rulers have faced strong responses from the resistance groups and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Tension, surely, will put the life of the Israeli regime in danger more than ever.

