Poll: 67% of Zionists don’t believe Netanyahu can return captives

Channel 12 of the Zionist regime reported that 67% of the Israelis believe the Netanyahu cabinet does not make enough effort to pave the way for releasing the captives.

According to the poll, some 64% of Zionist settlers opine that the final goal of the regime at this stage should be to return their captives.

Some 48% of the Zionists are also of the opinion that the Israeli regime’s war cabinet minister Benny Gantz must step down to show his opposition to the management of war and the policies of the Netanyahu cabinet.

The Kan 11 TV channel had reported that the channel’s exclusive survey had earlier shown that some 74% of Israeli settlers are dissatisfied with the ruling cabinet of the regime.

Moreover, the level of dissatisfaction with certain ministers of this cabinet is much higher, as 72% of Zionist respondents expressed discontent with the so-called security minister of the regime Itamar Ben-Gvir’s performance.

Following the onset of the October 7 war and the capture of hundreds of Israeli settlers by Palestinian resistance fighters, discontent with the regime’s leaders increased over their war management and hesitation to return the captives.

