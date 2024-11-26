Israelis rebuke Netanyahu over his ‘war victory’ claims

On Tuesday, Netanyahu was overjoyed while claiming that “he achieved great victories in the war, dealt heavy blows to Hezbollah, continued efforts to completely destroy Hamas, and changed the face of the Middle East”.

However, there were not many takers of the Zionist premier’s achievement claims in the regime’s bloodshed in Gaza and Lebanon rather these statements sparked reactions among Israeli officials.

Avigdor Lieberman, Israeli politician who served in the past as the regime’s foreign minister as well as war minister was first to react and wrote by saying that Netanyahu spoke of a final and absolute victory, but did not utter which side win; a ceasefire means surrendering to Hezbollah

Merav Michaeli, a Knesset member and leader of the Labor Party, said that Netanyahu's words are many, but in the end, 101 Israeli captives are still in Gaza, and a good agreement is the one that helps return of the prisoners.

Politician and former leader of Meretz Party, Zehava Galon said he was taken aback by Netanyahu’s statement about changing the face of the Middle East. She argued and questioned how is this really possible when he (Netanyahu) has left 101 Israeli prisoners unattended in the Gaza tunnels?!

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has described Netanyahu's term as prime minister as the greatest disaster in the history of the Zionist regime and that the agreement with Hezbollah will never erase this stigma.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also strongly criticized the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, describing it as a "complete diplomatic-security failure" of the Zionist regime under Netanyahu.

Bennett warned that Hezbollah still has a stockpile of tens of thousands of rockets and has capabilities to produce more weapons.

A "historic mistake" was the remark over the ceasefire by Far-right Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir who has a history of making outrage-inciting comments and provoking Palestinians.

It is not about returning the residents (settlers) of northern occupied territories safely to their homes, Ben-Gvir said while reacting to a deal with Hezbollah.

Amir Bukhbut, a military analyst for the Hebrew-language news site Walla, also wrote: I don't know where Netanyahu got the term "victory" in relation to Lebanon!

The Zionist regime’s Channel 12, referring to the results of a survey conducted over the agreement with Lebanon said that 69 percent of the respondents said they do not believe "Israel" has won the war with Hezbollah.

