Ceasefire deal with Hezbollah to be announced shortly: Israeli media

The ceasefire is expected to take effect between 4 AM and 6 AM tomorrow, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

The US-brokered deal is set to be announced tonight at 10 PM local time by the United States and France, it added.

Earlier, the Israeli news network Kan reported that US President Joe Biden was expected to announce the ceasefire at the same time.

'Diplomatic-security failure'

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett strongly criticized the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, which is anticipated to receive approval from Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet.

He described the agreement as a “complete diplomatic-security failure", arguing that it will not diminish Hezbollah’s capacity to attack Israeli targets.

Bennett said the lack of a “buffer zone” in Lebanon would mean that Hezbollah could use border areas to carry out airstrikes against northern territories.

He warned that Hezbollah still possesses tens or thousands of rockets and missiles, and also has the ability to produce and replenish its arsenal.

Avigdor Lieberman, a former foreign minister and minister of military affairs, also opposed the proposed ceasefire with Hezbollah, likening it to the 2018 agreement with Hamas.

He criticized Netanyahu for prioritizing short-term security in the north at the expense of long-term safety for the Israeli regime.

Lieberman resigned in November 2018 over a cabinet decision to accept a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza.

