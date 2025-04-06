Minister discusses Iran-Kazakhstan tourism cooperation with envoy to Tehran

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Reza Salehi-Amiri has called for measures to expand tourism and cultural cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan, including the increase of a visa waiver period between the two countries.

The minister discussed ways to boost the cooperation during a meeting on Saturday with Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Tehran, Ontalap Onalbayev, according to a press release by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

The increase of the visa waiver period from the current 14 days to one month, and an increase of direct flights between the two countries are among key measures that help develop tourism between the two sides, Salehi-Amiri said.

He added that both countries can introduce their tourism attractions to each other’s peoples as another measure to develop ties in that sector, while helping to boost people-based interactions to promote cultural ties.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts is also ready to hold joint cultural and art exhibitions in Iran and Kazakhstan in an effort to boost the bilateral ties, the minister said.

Onalbayev, on his part, emphasized that Kazakhstan’s government is determined to develop relations with Iran in all fields including cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts fields.

