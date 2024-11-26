Families of Israeli captives held in Gaza hold fresh protest in Tel Aviv

According to Palestine News Network, the protesters gathered in front of the Israeli regime’s Ministry of Internal Security in Tel Aviv late on Monday while calling for a prisoner swap deal with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Carrying images of the captives held by Hamas, the protesters chanted slogans against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Internal Security Itamar Ben Gvir and called for the return of their relatives and children.

Zionist settlers had held similar demonstrations in southern Tel Aviv over the weekend, calling for a swift signing of an agreement with Hamas for the return of the Zionist captives.

On November 16, settlers protested in front of the residence of the president of the Zionist regime Isaac Herzog while condemning his silence on the failure of efforts to work out a prisoner swap deal.

More than a year after the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm which led to the captivity of more than 200 Zionists by Palestinian resistance forces, the Israeli regime has failed to free many of them and scores have been killed in Israeli air and artillery attacks on Gaza.

