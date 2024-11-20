Nov 20, 2024, 1:40 PM
Israeli army confirms its casualties from Gaza war as 800

Israeli army confirms its casualties from Gaza war as 800

Tehran, IRNA – Zionist media have announced that an Israeli officer was killed in Gaza, bringing the regime’s casualties from the October 2023 Gaza war to 800.

The newly killed Israeli force in northern Gaza was a member of the Kfir Brigade, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

The Zionist army also announced that another Israeli officer was wounded. He was a colonel and the commander of Regiment 90.

According to a report released by Israeli radio, the 800 Zionist military forces who were killed during the war that started in the region over the past were mostly killed in the Gaza Strip.

Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, nearly 44,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Strip.

After over a year of massacre in Gaza, Israel has not yet achieved its two goals: the destruction of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the release of the Israeli captives.

