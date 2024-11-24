‘Completely inappropriate’: Russia slams IAEA’s anti-Iran resolution

In a statement on Sunday, the Russian embassy in Tehran criticized the provocative actions of the US, the UK, Germany, and France at the latest Board of Governors meeting.

It argued the resolution aims to portray Tehran as the primary threat in West Asia and divert global attention from the Israeli war on Gaza.

On Thursday, the Board of Governors voted in favor of a resolution that alleged Tehran had poor cooperation with the agency and requested a comprehensive report on its nuclear activities at the latest by spring 2025.

The Russian embassy pointed out that the resolution was initiated by the US, the UK, Germany, and France, who it said have long sought to escalate tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, both internationally and within the IAEA.

It also pointed out that some of these countries intentionally violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, which was designed to address concerns about Iran’s nuclear activities.

Russia views this resolution as a step in the wrong direction. It is evident that the motives of the initiators of this resolution are entirely unrelated to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, the embassy added.

4354**9417