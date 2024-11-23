Iran to expand enrichment capacity after IAEA censure: AEOI

Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), made the remarks in an article published by IRNA on Saturday.

He said the window of opportunity for cooperation still remained open if the other side reversed course. “There is still an opportunity for interaction and cooperation, setting aside the approach of pressure and threats. While Iran has prepared itself to confront threats, it prefers interaction over confrontation.”

Kamalvandi pointed out that the Western sponsors of the resolution, which was passed by the IAEA’s Board of Governors on Thursday night, had prepared the draft of the censure even before IAEA chief Rafael Grossi departed for Tehran for high-level talks with Iranian officials aimed at resolving outstanding issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

The AEOI spokesman said that Grossi, during his visit, had proposed that Iran halt enriching uranium above 60 percent purity to create a positive atmosphere for continued cooperation in resolving outstanding safeguards issues.

He explained that the offer was a “verbal” proposal, and that Iran had accepted it conditionally while also offering to allow four new IAEA inspectors to monitor its nuclear sites, excluding those whose accreditation had previously been revoked.

“However, what will happen on the ground is that in the next 4 to 6 months, with the activation of thousands of new centrifuge machines, the speed of enrichment will increase, new infrastructures will be established, and some other actions will take place,” Kamalvandi said.

“Thus, the Western parties that have been trying to push back Iran's nuclear program will face a different reality: a program that is significantly broader and more advanced, both quantitatively and qualitatively, which will certainly not bring them any joy,” he added.

