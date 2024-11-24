Iran started activating advanced centrifuges in response to anti-Tehran resolution: Speaker

In response to the anti-Tehran resolution by the IAEA's BoG, Iran has started the activation of the advanced centrifuges, said Qalibaf during the open session of parliament on Sunday.

The actions of the three European states and the US, which are politically motivated and detrimental, resulted in an unjust resolution regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program, he noted.

The speaker underlined that the three European countries and the US are using Iran's peaceful nuclear activities as an excuse to advance their illegitimate measures, undermining the credibility and independence of the IAEA and disrupting the constructive collaboration between Iran and the agency.

The political maneuvers compel nations to take required measures for their national security, he further noted.

He expressed hope that the agency and supportive heads of state will oppose the anti-Iran resolution, thereby ending the hegemony of the US and the three European countries.

Shortly after the anti-Iran resolution, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a joint statement, slamming the resolution at the IAEA against the country’s peaceful nuclear program.

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and International Organizations in Vienna has said that the new resolution against the Islamic Republic overlooked the IAEA's interactions with Tehran.

