Tehran: Foreign intervention in Venezuela’s internal affairs contrary to int’l law

“Iran considers any foreign intervention in Venezuela's internal affairs as contrary to int'l law and UN Charter principles and a blow to peace and stability in the country”, the Iranian spokesman said on Saturday on X social media platform.

He also said that the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns “illegal interventions by the US and some of its allies in Venezuela's internal affairs, which is reminiscent of malign and divisive interventions of 2019 via recognition of a parallel government.”

Baghaei expressed Iran’s solidarity with “Venezuela's legitimate and elected president, NicolasMaduro, and commend the efforts of government and people of Venezuela to overcome the problems caused by US illegal sanctions and unjustified pressures.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on his X account three days ago that Washington recognizes Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia as the “president-elect” of the South American country.

The US stance comes months after President Maduro was re-elected in Venezuela’s presidential elections in late July.

Back in 2019, the US also backed Venezuela’s self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido, and tried to rally support from its Western allies. The US has in the past years imposed sanctions on Venezuela amid the Latin American country’s opposition to Washington’s unilateral and imperialist policies.

4194