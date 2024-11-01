Iran, Venezuela communication ministers discuss joint cooperation

In his meeting with the Minister of Communications of Venezuela, Freddy Nanez, while expressing his satisfaction with holding this meeting and appreciating the warm hospitality of the other side, the Iranian Communications Minister Sattar Pour-Hashemi pointed out the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon and said, "Our duty is to present a true picture of the crimes of this regime to the people of the world."

He said that on behalf of himself and the Islamic Republic, "I thank the Venezuelan government and people for their stance in condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime", and pointed out Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's emphasis on cultural invasion and the need for independent countries to cooperate.

