Nov 20, 2024, 5:13 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85665835
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian ambassador meets Afghan officials to discuss bilateral issues

Nov 20, 2024, 5:13 PM
News ID: 85665835
Iranian ambassador meets Afghan officials to discuss bilateral issues

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi held separate meetings with senior Afghan officials on Tuesday to discuss key issues affecting bilateral relations and regional stability.

Kazemi Qomi, who also serves as the Iranian president's special envoy to Afghanistan, met with Abdul Kabir, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, and Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan's caretaker government.

The discussions covered a range of issues, including the repatriation of undocumented Afghan refugees in Iran, judicial cooperation, railway connectivity between the two nations, border security, and countering destabilizing activities by extra-regional actors.

Both sides underscored the importance of past agreements and expressed a mutual commitment to implementing them.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .