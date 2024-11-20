Iranian ambassador meets Afghan officials to discuss bilateral issues

Kazemi Qomi, who also serves as the Iranian president's special envoy to Afghanistan, met with Abdul Kabir, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, and Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan's caretaker government.

The discussions covered a range of issues, including the repatriation of undocumented Afghan refugees in Iran, judicial cooperation, railway connectivity between the two nations, border security, and countering destabilizing activities by extra-regional actors.

Both sides underscored the importance of past agreements and expressed a mutual commitment to implementing them.

