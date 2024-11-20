Hezbollah’s drones infiltrate occupied territories again

Zionist sources reported on Wednesday that a drone launched by Hezbollah had crossed into the western Galilee region of the northern occupied territories, triggering sirens in various areas, according to Al Jazeera.

Multiple drones infiltrated different locations within the occupied territories, with sirens sounding in Nahariya, Acre, and Haifa.

The Israeli military announced that a suspicious object had been launched from Lebanese territory, prompting alarms to sound, and their air force was pursuing the object.

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth also reported that a drone had been launched from Lebanon and was moving southward within the occupied territories.

Additionally, Channel 14 of the Zionist regime reported that two drones entered Lebanese territory and landed in Western Galilee, causing damage to a building due to the drones' explosion.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah carried out attacks targeting positions, forces, equipment, settlements, bases, and barracks of the Israeli regime in 34 different operations.

Hezbollah’s information center said the majority of the operations had focused on countering the advance of Zionist troops around the city of Al-Khiam in southern Lebanon, as well as shelling the regime’s settlements in northern occupied Palestine.

The border areas in southern Lebanon have turned into a scene of exchange of fire since the start of war in the Gaza Strip in late 2023.

Since the onset of the Gaza war, Hezbollah has conducted anti-Israel operations to reduce pressure on the resistance in Gaza and support the Lebanese people.

