Hezbollah carries out 34 attacks on Israeli regime’s positions

Hezbollah’s information center said early on Wednesday that the majority of the operations had focused on countering the advance of Zionist troops around the city of Al-Khiam in southern Lebanon as well as shelling the regime’s settlements in northern occupied Palestine.

In addition to border confrontations, Hezbollah also attacked targets deep inside the Israeli-occupied territories.

It targeted the Galilot base (the headquarters of the military intelligence unit 8200) located some 110 kilometers deep inside the occupied territories and near Tel Aviv.

Other operations included a drone attack on the Beit Lid base (a military base containing training camps for airborne brigades) located 90 kilometers from the Lebanese borders, east of the city of Netanya, as well as a drone attack on the Ramat David base, situated 50 kilometers deep in the occupied territories, east of the occupied city of Haifa.

The Tel Aviv regime's army kicked off extensive attacks on various areas of southern Lebanon on September 23, which are still ongoing. The occupying regime expanded the conflict by launching a ground invasion into southern Lebanon on October 1.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that the number of martyrs in the Arab country since the onset of the regime's aggression had reached 3,544, adding that the number of those injured in the attacks had also increased to 15,036.

