World must end impunity of killers of Palestinian children: Iran FM spox

Esmail Baghaei wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, “20th November, World Children's Day, highlights the right of all children to live in peace and security. This is an occasion to see the suffering of the children in Gaza.”

Referring to the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip, he wrote, “Under relentless bombardment, Gaza has become a graveyard for kids. Over 17,000 Palestinian children have been slaughtered, thousands are missing, tens of thousands are injured, with over a thousand amputations often performed without anesthesia, more than 35,000 lost one or both parents, many lost entire families.”

Baghaei also pointed out to a comment by the UN special rapporteur, adding, “As UN Special Rapporteur @FranceskAlbs declared, up to 700 Palestinian children per annum have been kidnapped and held hostages for decades.”

In conclusion, he highlighted the repercussions of the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza, noting: “Malnutrition has claimed 3,500 children, countless others suffer from hunger, disease, and displacement, and lack of basic living necessities. These are deep wounds on the conscience of humanity. It is high time that the world stopped impunity for the atrocious crimes against Palestinian children.”

The Israeli regime’s genocide in Gaza has martyred at least 43,972 Palestinians and wounded 104,008 since October 7, 2023.

