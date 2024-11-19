Gaza turned into a graveyard for children under Zionist bombardment: Iran FM spox

Writing on his X account on Tuesday on the occasion of the World Children’s Day, Baghaei Hamaneh highlighted the catastrophic impact of the conflict on Gazan children.

“Over 17,000 Palestinian children have been slaughtered, thousands are missing, and tens of thousands are injured,” he said, adding that over 1,000 amputations have been performed, often without anesthesia.

The spokesman also drew attention to the broader humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“More than 35,000 children have lost one or both parents, and many have lost their entire families,” he noted.

He added that malnutrition has claimed 3,500 children, countless others suffer from hunger, disease, and displacement, and lack of basic living necessities.

Baghaei Hamaneh further cited UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who has declared that up to 700 Palestinian children have been kidnapped and held hostages annually over the past decades.

Calling for global accountability, the spokesman urged the international community to act against the “atrocious crimes” targeting Palestinian children.

“These are deep wounds on the conscience of humanity. It is high time that the world stopped impunity for the atrocious crimes against Palestinian children,” he stated.

Baghaei Hamaneh’s comments come amid growing international concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with rights organizations and global leaders calling for an end to the violence and a resolution to the conflict.

