Canadian protesters demand halt to jet parts delivery to Zionists

The protesters, who began their sit-in in before midnight on Tuesday, also demanded that the Canadian government impose a complete arms embargo on the Zionist regime.

“While some of my family members in Gaza have been killed in the incessant attacks and bombings by Israel and others continue to live in fear, it disgusts me to learn that parts of the regime's warplanes are manufactured in the same place where I live”, a Palestinian resident of Oakville, Ontario who attended the event, told reporters.

Rabbi David Mevassier, a member of the Independent Jewish Voice of Canada, who also part of the rally pointed out that the weapons produced by the Collins Aerospace are directly used in the mass killing of Palestinians.

"Putting these weapons at the disposal of Israel violates moral and human values," he said.

