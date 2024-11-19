Over 130 Lebanese health facilities attacked by Israel since Oct 2023: UN

During the period, the Israeli attacks killed 212 medical personnel, Stephane Dujarric said on Monday, adding that some 70 Lebanese medics had been killed in Israeli attacks in the past week.

"These attacks have forced 21 out of 178 hospitals — or 13 percent of all hospitals in Lebanon — to cease operations or reduce services, drastically limiting access to essential health care," said Dujarric.

He added that civilians, aid workers, and staff in medical centers across Lebanon are still under threat because of Israel's fierce attacks.

Dujarric reiterated that Israeli attacks had targeted crowded areas in the center of the Lebanese capital Beirut a day earlier, causing frightened people to escape the area.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the US Department of State Matthew Miller said on Monday that there had been signs of progress in talks to work out a truce in Lebanon.

The statement came as the United States is still the main supporter of Israel and the regime’s warmongering measures in Palestine and Lebanon.

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri has also reiterated that the Arab country will finalize its stance on a ceasefire with Israel in the coming days.



