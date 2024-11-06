UN condemns increasing loss of life, civilian suffering in Lebanon

"All actors must adhere to international law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure," Dujarric said on Monday, emphasizing that UN peacekeeping forces stationed along the Blue Line – the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel – have also been affected by the hostilities.

Dujarric urged both sides to cease hostilities immediately, saying, "The United Nations continues to support efforts toward a cease-fire and a diplomatic solution."

He pointed to the Israeli army’s ongoing operations in southern Lebanon and the Lebanese Hezbollah group's ongoing launches of drones and rockets toward Israel.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 3,000 people in the 13 months of fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli forces along the border, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has said.

The ministry said late on Monday that 3,002 people had been killed and 13,492 injured since the beginning of Israel’s aggression against Lebanon. There were 589 women and at least 185 children among the dead, it added.

