UN condemns Zionist regime of worst crimes, atrocities in Gaza

According to Al Jazeera report on Wednesday, addressing the UN Security Council Joyce Msuya described Gaza as a wasteland of rubble, saying that Palestinian civilians have been driven from their homes by Israel’s military and “forced to witness their family members killed, burned and buried alive."

“We are witnessing acts reminiscent of the gravest international crimes,” she said.

“The daily cruelty we see in Gaza seems to have no limits,” she added.

“As I brief you, Israeli authorities are blocking humanitarian assistance from entering North Gaza, where fighting continues and around 75,000 people remain with dwindling water and food supplies,” she noted.

“What distinction was made and what precautions were taken, if more than 70 percent of civilian housing is either damaged or destroyed?” she asked.

Earlier on Tuesday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said October saw the lowest amount of humanitarian aid enter Gaza this year and the war-torn enclave had received “nowhere near what we need to support more than two million Palestinians”.

