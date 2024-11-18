Hezbollah mourns media chief Mohammad Afif in Sidon

According to Al-Mayadeen News, Afif’s funeral was attended by prominent figures, including Sheikh Sadiq Al-Nabulsi, the martyr’s brother, who highlighted the symbolic and strategic significance of Afif's martyrdom.

“With every martyr we offer, we move closer to victory and greater achievements,” Sheikh Sadiq stated during the procession.

He described the family’s pride in Mohammad Afif’s martyrdom, adding, “This martyrdom strengthens our resolve to continue the path. With faith, we will prevail.”

Afif, he noted, was unafraid of enemy's threats and was steadfast in his mission, serving as a voice for truth against oppressive media systems.

Sheikh Maher Hammoud, head of the Union of Resistance Scholars, condemned Afif's assassination, emphasizing his critical media role within Hezbollah. “The media work of martyr Mohammad Afif was as vital to the resistance as its weapons,” Hammoud said.

He added that his words were always more powerful than arms, and that was why the Zionists targeted him.

Ali Hijazi, Secretary-General of the Arab Socialist Baath Party in Lebanon, confirmed that Afif was martyred in a Sunday attack on the party’s office in Beirut.

Hijazi emphasized that Afif was not involved in military operations, describing him as a leader of Hezbollah’s media unit rather than a combatant.

