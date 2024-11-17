Iran president appoints Mehdi Sanaei as political advisor

In the decree issued on Sunday, the president emphasized his expectations for Sanaei to work diligently towards achieving the government's goals in alignment with the Constitution, the Supreme Leader's general policies, and the Seventh Development Plan.

The directive also highlighted the need to adhere to the ethical charter of the government in executing these duties.

Sanaei, a professor at the University of Tehran, has served as Iran’s ambassador to Russia from 2013 to 2019.

