Nov 17, 2024, 8:41 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85662440
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran president appoints Mehdi Sanaei as political advisor

Nov 17, 2024, 8:41 PM
News ID: 85662440
Iran president appoints Mehdi Sanaei as political advisor

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has appointed Mehdi Sanaei as his political advisor while allowing him to retain his current role as deputy for political affairs in the presidential office.

In the decree issued on Sunday, the president emphasized his expectations for Sanaei to work diligently towards achieving the government's goals in alignment with the Constitution, the Supreme Leader's general policies, and the Seventh Development Plan.

The directive also highlighted the need to adhere to the ethical charter of the government in executing these duties.

Sanaei, a professor at the University of Tehran, has served as Iran’s ambassador to Russia from 2013 to 2019.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .