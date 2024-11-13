Iran ready to enhance parliamentary cooperation with Iraq: Qalibaf

During the phone call on Wednesday, Qalibaf congratulated al-Mashhadani on his appointment, noting that assuming this role during the challenging period marked by US and Israeli crimes in Palestine and Lebanon could be impactful.

Qalibaf highlighted al-Mashhadani’s stance against US and Israeli influence as a valuable asset for the resistance movement and Iraq’s parliament. He also extended an invitation for al-Mashhadani to visit Tehran, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to expanding parliamentary ties with Iraq.

Al-Mashhadani, in turn, emphasized the strong bonds and shared interests between Iran and Iraq, referring to close neighborhood and mutual interests which he said have created common concerns.

He affirmed Iraq’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, pledging to continue supporting Palestine and Lebanon despite challenges along the way.

