Nov 13, 2024, 6:47 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85658886
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran ready to enhance parliamentary cooperation with Iraq: Qalibaf

Nov 13, 2024, 6:47 PM
News ID: 85658886
Iran ready to enhance parliamentary cooperation with Iraq: Qalibaf

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has expressed readiness to strengthen parliamentary cooperation with Iraq in a phone call with the newly-elected Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.

During the phone call on Wednesday, Qalibaf congratulated al-Mashhadani on his appointment, noting that assuming this role during the challenging period marked by US and Israeli crimes in Palestine and Lebanon could be impactful.

Qalibaf highlighted al-Mashhadani’s stance against US and Israeli influence as a valuable asset for the resistance movement and Iraq’s parliament. He also extended an invitation for al-Mashhadani to visit Tehran, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to expanding parliamentary ties with Iraq.

Al-Mashhadani, in turn, emphasized the strong bonds and shared interests between Iran and Iraq, referring to close neighborhood and mutual interests which he said have created common concerns.

He affirmed Iraq’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, pledging to continue supporting Palestine and Lebanon despite challenges along the way.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .