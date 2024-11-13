Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov. 13

** IRAN DAILY

-- VP calls expansion of Tehran-Riyadh ties ‘irreversible path’

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref praised the expansion of relations between Tehran and Riyadh in recent months, calling it an “irreversible path.”

Aref made the remarks in a meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League on Gaza and Lebanon, which was held in the Saudi capital on Monday.

-- Interior minister: Iran lacks capacity to host more migrants

Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni placed a premium on the necessity of organizing foreign nationals in the country, saying that Iran has no capacity to host more foreign nationals.

Addressing a ceremony in the southeastern province of Kerman on Tuesday, Momeni said, “We have said multiple times that we are not anti-immigrant, but we do not have the capacity to take in more foreign nationals.”

He underlined that organizing foreign nationals is one the country’s crucial issues.

-- Iran coach Qalenoei wary of complacency against North Korea, Kyrgyzstan

Iran head coach Amir Qalenoei warned his players cannot afford to be carried away by the emphatic victory over Qatar when they face North Korea and Kyrgyzstan in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Team Melli takes on North Korea in Vientiane, Laos, on Thursday, before playing away to Kyrgyzstan at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek next Tuesday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Karatekas Rank 3rd at Moscow Universe

The Iranian national karate team earned three medals, placing third at the 2024 Moscow Karate Universe tournament.

Iranian athletes won a total of three medals—one gold, one silver, and one bronze—at the sporting event. In the individual events, Saleh Abazari earned the gold medal, while Mehdi Ashouri secured the silver.

-- Persian-Arab Battle Near Najaf

Declassified 1970s-era U.S. spy satellite imagery has led a British-Iraqi archeological team to what they believe is the site of a seventh-century battle that became decisive in the spread of Islam throughout the region.

The Battle of Al-Qadisiyah was fought in Mesopotamia — in present-day Iraq — in the A.D. 630s between Arab Muslims and the army of the Sassanid Persian dynasty during a period of Muslim expansion. The Arab army prevailed and continued on its march into Persia, now Iran.

A joint team of archeologists from the UK’s Durham University and the University of Al-Qadisiyah stumbled across the site while undertaking a remote sensing survey to map the Darb Zubaydah, a pilgrimage route from Iraq’s Kufa to Mecca in Saudi Arabia built more than 1,000 years ago. The findings were published Tuesday in the journal Antiquity.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- “Phoenix of Quds” art exhibition honors martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah, resistance fighters

A group exhibition titled "Phoenix of Quds," commemorating the 40th day of the martyrdom of the leader of the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and honoring the martyrs of resistance, was inaugurated at the Abolfazl Aali Gallery of the Art Bureau in Tehran on Monday.

The opening ceremony was attended by several cultural officials and artists, including Mohammad-Mehdi Dadman, director of the Art Bureau, and Mohammad Zarui Nasrabad, the director of the Visual Arts Center of the Art Bureau, along with other participants.

This exhibition showcases works by artists including Mehdi Farokhi, Nasser Seifi, Hossein Esmati, Mohammad-Reza Miri, Abdolhamid Qadirian, Sediqeh Salman, Mohammad-Ali Naderi, Ali Bahreini, Seyyed Ali Mirfatah, Mohammad-Reza Doost Mohammadi, and Masoud Nejabati.

-- Iran to export 200 wagons to CIS members

The Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) Jabar-Ali Zakari has said that the country reached an agreement with CIS members to export 200 freight wagons to the mentioned countries. The agreement was reached last week during the 81st meeting of the Council for Rail Transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, according to Zakeri.

Zakeri, who visited Uzbekistan on November 5 to attend the mentioned meeting, said: “One of the achievements of this trip was the signing of an initial quadripartite agreement based on which 200 wagons will be supplied to CIS members.”

According to the official, Iran has also obtained permission for its rail freight to be transported through the rail network of CIS countries.

-- Archaeologists unearth ancient skeleton at Cheshmeh-Ali mound in southern Tehran

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient burial containing a skeleton during excavations at the 7,000-year-old Cheshmeh-Ali mound in Rey, southern Tehran. Preliminary evidence suggests that the skeleton may date back to the Sialk III period, around 4300 BC, marking it as a significant prehistoric find in the region.

According to Hamidreza Valipour, head of the Cheshmeh-Ali excavation team, the burial site and skeletal remains were uncovered within architectural layers attributed to the Sialk III era.

