Red Cross now on Zionist regime’s target after UNRWA

According to IRNA's Tuesday morning report citing Israel’s Channel 13, the security and political cabinet of the regime decided in its recent meeting not to allow the Red Cross to visit the Gaza Strip.

The decision followed a warning by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) about the deteriorating health and humanitarian situation in the northern Gaza Strip and called the conditions in the region catastrophic.

These two organizations have repeatedly issued warning on northern Gaza that remains under a crippling Israeli seize for over a month now, which has caused the suspension of the rescue and emergency services and the stoppage of the entry of food, water and medicine there.

Stephanie Eller, deputy head of the ICRC mission in Gaza noted that the situation in the northern Gaza Strip is "extremely deplorable" and that a safe passage should be provided for those who intend to leave the area.

Continuous Israeli evacuation orders and incessant restrictions on the import of basic aid make the lives of civilians in northern Gaza terrible, she underlined.

The Director General of the World Health Organization also recently described the situation in the north of the Gaza Strip as "catastrophic".

