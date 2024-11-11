Yemen army carries out missile attack on settlement in occupied al-Quds

According to the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV network’s Monday report, the Israeli regime’s media outlets reported that a ballistic missile was fired from Yemen towards the Zionist settlement of Beit Shemesh, located west of occupied al-Quds. This missile attack caused fires in various areas of the targeted region.

The Israeli regime's army also announced that four drones were launched from the east towards the occupied territories.

This comes after US and UK fighter jets bombed the district of Harf Sufyan district in Amran Governorate seven times and the area of Al-Rahba in the Safra town of Sa’ada Governorate in northern Yemen once just hours earlier.

Various regions of Yemen, especially Al-Hudaydah Governorate, have been the target of aggressive attacks from the US and the UK in recent months. These assaults aim to pressure the Yemeni National Salvation Government to halt the maritime blockade imposed on the Israeli regime.

In recent months, the Yemeni army has targeted several Israeli ships or vessels heading to the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in support of the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip, and it has repeatedly targeted the positions of the occupying regime.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have committed to keeping on attacks on the ships of this regime or vessels heading to the occupied territories in the Red Sea until the Tel Aviv regime halts its strikes on Gaza.

The Yemeni army has emphasized that other vessels can freely sail in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea and are fully secure.

