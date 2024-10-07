Yemen conducts missile attack on Tel Aviv

Al Jazeera reported on Monday that sirens were sounded in Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas.

Several explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and nearby towns in the West Bank as the sirens went off.

Al-Arabiya also reported that the defense systems of the Israeli army were activated in Tel Aviv and occupied al-Quds.

The Zionist media reported that a Yemeni missile attack on Tel Aviv caused the Ben-Gurion International Airport to halt operations, adding that the planes destined for this airport were left stranded.

The attack was carried out after Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, praised the performance of the Palestinian resistance groups and the region in a statement this afternoon, coinciding with the anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

He announced the decision of the Yemeni armed forces to launch rockets on the occupied territories in the coming days.

Addressing the officials of the Zionist regime, al-Houthi emphasized, “The waves of hypersonic missiles will come to you in the form of successive rains in the coming days so that you can taste it."

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 41,909 people and wounded another 97,303 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

