Yemen hits Israeli base in Tel Aviv with ‘hypersonic ballistic missile’

Military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Tuesday the Israeli military base east of the occupied Yaffa region was targeted with a “Palestine 2” hypersonic ballistic missile.

The missile successfully reached its target, bypassing both American and Israeli interceptive anti-missile systems, he said.

Saree said the operation was part of the fifth stage of the Battle of the Promised Victory and the Sacred Jihad, in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance.

The Yemeni armed forces have been carrying out military operations against targets deep inside the occupied territories since November, shortly after the genocidal war in Gaza began.

The Yemenis, who are part of the Axis of Resistance, have most notably been attacking shipping related to the Israeli regime and its allies off their coast in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since then.

