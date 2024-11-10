Minister says Iranian child patients dying due to US, West drug sanctions

Rahimi, who traveled to Colombia to participate in the first-ever Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, in Bogota, met with Najat Maalla M'jid, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children, on the sidelines of the conference on Sunday.

During the meeting, Rahimi expressed his satisfaction with the conference and the opportunity it provided for dialogue and the exchange of ideas among government representatives.

He viewed the initiative to hold this international conference as a valuable opportunity for global collaboration and alignment in protecting children and preventing violence against them.

Rahimi emphasized that each year, many Iranian children suffering from illnesses such as cancer, thalassemia, and butterfly disease die due to the unjust sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries on the procurement of medicines.

Expressing sorrow over the various forms of violence against children, with the most egregious examples being the brutal attacks by the Zionist regime against children in Gaza and Lebanon, Rahimi stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns Israel’s inhumane actions.

He expressed hope that, through the efforts of the United Nations and other countries, the Israeli violence would come to an end and those responsible for such crimes will be held accountable at the international level as soon as possible.

Rahimi criticized the double standards of Western countries regarding violence against children, pointing out that such double standards create chaos, inequality, and insecurity for children.

He stressed that violations of children's inalienable rights through war and sanctions undermine the principles established in human rights declarations and conventions.

