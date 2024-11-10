Presidential election in other states has no effect on Iran capabilities: Speaker

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf made his remarks on Sunday in reaction to the recent presidential election in the United States.

The way Iran acts powerfully and vigilantly based on the Islamic Revolution's approach determines the enemy’s behavior towards the country, the speaker noted.

He went on to say that people are the main asset of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which forms the national strength.

Being independent while taking actions and preventing any dependency on foreign countries are a fundamental principle of the Islamic Republic system, he said adding that all achievements and successes have been gained within “this framework” in the country.

Emerging powers like Iran, which no one can dominate them, rely on their inside strength and will play more effective role in the world’s future order, he underlined.

In his remarks, Qalibaf said the best way to be deterrent against any pressures and threats is to solve domestic problems, particularly economic issues.

During the recent presidential election in the United States, Donald Trump was elected as the 47th president of America.

