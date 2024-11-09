FM: Iran respects Americans’ right to elect president of their choice

“The American people have made their decision. And Iran respects their right to elect the President of their choice”, Araghchi said on Saturday evening on X social media.

“The path forward is also a choice. It begins with respect. Iran is NOT after nuclear weapons, period. This is a policy based on Islamic teachings and our security calculations. Confidence-building is needed from both sides. It is not a one-way street”, he further said in his post.

“Remember the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran right after our President's inauguration? Everyone knows who did it and why”, Araghchi said, referring to Israel’s assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, a day after he attended the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The top Iranian diplomat went on to say “Now, with another election, a new scenario is fabricated with the same goal: as a killer does not exist in reality, scriptwriters are brought in to manufacture a third-rate comedy. Who can in their right mind believe that a supposed assassin SITS IN IRAN and talks online to the FBI?!”

Araghchi made the comments a day after the US Justice Department announced federal charges against an Iranian national over involvement in what Washington described as a second attempt by Tehran to assassinate Donald Trump who was elected president in the November 5 election in the US.

4194