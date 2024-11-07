Nov 7, 2024, 10:37 AM
What matters for us is US's deeds: Iran FM spox

Tehran, IRNA—The spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the US presidential election is a domestic issue for Americans and that what matters to the Iranians and serves as an assessment criterion is Washington’s behavior.

"It is for the American people to elect their president and they have now made their choice," Esmail Baghaei said on Thursday in response to IRNA's question on Iran's position regarding the US presidential election.

He also noted, "Our people have very bitter experiences from past consecutive American administrations."

Baghaei added that every new election provides opportunities for revisiting and reconsidering unjust and ill-suited approaches.

"What matters for us is the US's deeds", he concluded.

Donald Trump was elected as the US president on November 5. He was in office from 2017 to 2021 as well. 

