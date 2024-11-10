Italian, French airlines cancel flights to Israel

According to Israeli Channel 12 on Sunday, ITA Airways has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until 2025. French airlines are also suspending flights until November.

The Israeli channel had earlier reported that airlines had extended flight suspensions until the end of November due to heightened regional conflict.

On October 28, Germany’s Lufthansa also extended its Israel flight suspensions to November 25, citing safety concerns.

The Israeli business outlet Calcalist noted that the flight suspensions have severely impacted Israel’s tech sector, which relies heavily on international connectivity. Calcalist reported that high-tech companies face challenges in meeting investor needs, with the Israeli airline EL AL being the only operational airline and charging high fares.

Two senior Israeli investment sector figures expressed concern over the obstacles for high-tech companies caused by flight disruptions. Calcalist emphasized that without a solution, Israel’s tech industry could face severe setbacks.

