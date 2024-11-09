Iran proposes formation of joint economic commission with Sudan

Atabak hosted Sudan’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Gibril Ibrahim and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Saturday.

The Iranian minister described the Sudanese official’s trip to Iran as a good start for cooperation between the two countries, saying that both sides possess high potential for economic cooperation which he said will definitely grow through more interaction.

Atabak also proposed that a join economic and trade commission is formed as the first step for boosting bilateral cooperation.

The Sudanese minister called Iran a civilized country that has gained good experiences in using domestic capabilities to counter the cruel sanctions imposed on it.

He said that his country is facing sanctions as well, and will certainly use Iranian experience to counter the measures.

4194