Iran FM holds talk with Sudanese minister

In the meeting on Saturday, Araghchi and Ibrahim Mohamed engaged in discussions about shared interests, as well as the economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The Sudanese minister is on a visit to Iran at the head of an economic delegation.

Earlier, on Wednesday evening, he held talks with his Iranian counterpart Abdolnaser Hemmati.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the re-establishment of political relations between the two countries and hoped that this new phase of relations would lead to the development and flourishing of economic and trade ties.

The Sudanese minister highlighted advantages such as the existence of fertile land in Sudan for agricultural products, including oilseeds, sesame, peanuts, and livestock farming, as well as rich underground resources.

He further announced the willingness of the Sudanese government and people to develop economic relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

It is worth noting that the Republic of Sudan has an area of 1,886,000 square kilometers and a population of 45 million, over 97% of whom are Muslims.

3266**2050