Nov 8, 2024, 7:47 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85653391
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Sudanese minister gets familiar with investment opportunities in Iran's Qom

Nov 8, 2024, 7:47 PM
News ID: 85653391
Sudanese minister gets familiar with investment opportunities in Iran's Qom

Qom, IRNA – Sudan's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Gibril Ibrahim Mohamed has visited Iran’s central province of Qom to get familiar with the investment opportunities of the province.

The Sudanese minister is on a visit to Iran at the head of an economic delegation.

Mehdi Farahani, the director of the Iranian Ministry of Economy’s provincial office in Qom, said on Friday that the province, boasts "golden opportunities for foreign investment" due to its special position in the country, connecting 17 provinces.

Visiting the religious and historic sites of the city, and attending Qom Friday prayers, were among the agenda of the Sudanese minister during his visit to the province.

9341**9417

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .