Sudanese minister gets familiar with investment opportunities in Iran's Qom

The Sudanese minister is on a visit to Iran at the head of an economic delegation.

Mehdi Farahani, the director of the Iranian Ministry of Economy’s provincial office in Qom, said on Friday that the province, boasts "golden opportunities for foreign investment" due to its special position in the country, connecting 17 provinces.

Visiting the religious and historic sites of the city, and attending Qom Friday prayers, were among the agenda of the Sudanese minister during his visit to the province.

