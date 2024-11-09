‘Israeli media reports on Qatar’s expulsion of Hamas leaders are false’

The Beirut-based television channel, citing its own sources on conditions of anonymity, rejected the claims in a report on November 8.

"Reports circulated by Israeli media about Qatar’s position on Hamas that it is not welcome any loner are false," Al Mayadeen quoted the sources as saying.

The sources stressed that the allegations are an attempt by the Israeli regime to pile up pressure on Hamas.

Palestine’s Shehab news agency carried similar comments by a source in Hamas as well.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, rejected “false” reports circulated by Israeli and US media that Qatar had informed Hamas officials they were no longer welcome in the Arab country.

The Zionist public broadcaster KAN claimed on Friday that Doha officials, under intense pressure from the US, had sent a message to Hamas leaders living in Qatar that their presence is not accepted any longer. CNN made the same allegation as well.

