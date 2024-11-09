Netanyahu to be investigated over office leaks: Reports

Israeli media reported Friday that the green light by Baharav-Miara means that the investigating authorities are also allowed to investigate Netanyahu.

On Sunday, the Zionist regime’s Shin Bet agency announced the arrest of several people, including a spokesman for Netanyahu, over leaks related to the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The leak of the top secret documents could have caused “significant damage” to efforts to free Israeli captives held by Hamas in Gaza, an Israeli judge said.

Netanyahu has denied that his office was involved, claiming in a statement that no one from his office was questioned or arrested.

Meanwhile, reports on Thursday said that Netanyahu’s office had separately collected sensitive security camera videos of both recently fired Minister of Military Affairs Yoav Gallant and a military officer who worked at the premier’s office.

The reports said the matter appeared to be tied to other scandals involving Netanyahu’s office in recent days.

The Israeli prime minister’s office once again denied reports of leaked materials, calling them “defamation.”

The developments come as the Zionist regime has continued its devastating war on Gaza, which began on October 7 last year, killing more than 43,500 Palestinians.

