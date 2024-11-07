Netanyahu dangerous for Israel: Zionist media survey

52 percent of those surveyed said that Netanyahu is a danger to “Israel’s security” after the leak of secret information that raised in the past few days, according to IRNA’s Wednesday night report citing the Palestinian Samaa news agency.

60% of Israelis also considered ousted War Minister, Yoav Gallant, more suitable for this position compared to only 14% who favored Israel Katz as replacement by Netanyahu.

News sources reported the dismissal of Gallant on Tuesday night. While announcing the move Netanyahu said: Today I decided to fire Gallant and appoint Katz in his place.

The announcement sparked violent protests, with thousands of Zionists hitting the streets of Tel Aviv, Haifa and al-Quds in the occupied territories amid strike call by some groups against Netanyahu's actions, including his attempt to drag Gaza war further and inability to free captives held by Palestinian resistance groups.

Meanwhile, Zionist settlers hit the streets of occupied territories to condemn Netanyahu night for the second night in a row.

They gathered near Netanyahu's residence in al-Quds although the premier fled the area during Tuesday’s mass protests.

Some sources reported that Netanyahu's supporters met his opponents with pepper spray in front of his house.

On Tuesday night, tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Tel Aviv, Haifa and al-Quds, in protest against Netanyahu’s policies.

Among the groups that called for the demonstrations were the families of captives held in Gaza, who have long accused Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition cabinet of playing with the lives of their loved ones.

